Kerala HC Dismisses CBI Probe Request in Naveen Babu Case
The Kerala High Court dismissed a petition by Naveen Babu's widow seeking a CBI investigation into his alleged suicide. The ongoing SIT investigation will continue, with the court mandating detailed oversight. Concerns about political influence impacting the investigation were highlighted but deemed insufficient for a CBI handover.
The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition requesting a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. This petition was filed by Babu's widow who expressed dissatisfaction with the current investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Justice Kauser Edappagath, who presided over the case, rejected the plea and emphasized that the SIT, under the scrutiny of the DIG, should continue its investigation effectively. The court ordered periodic reports to be submitted to ensure transparency and progress in the case.
While the court maintained that the SIT should continue probing, it directed the team to explore the possibility of a homicidal hanging as well as other grievances pointed out by the widow. The widow raised concerns about political interference, but the court found no substantial evidence to warrant a CBI investigation.
