Left Menu

Kerala HC Dismisses CBI Probe Request in Naveen Babu Case

The Kerala High Court dismissed a petition by Naveen Babu's widow seeking a CBI investigation into his alleged suicide. The ongoing SIT investigation will continue, with the court mandating detailed oversight. Concerns about political influence impacting the investigation were highlighted but deemed insufficient for a CBI handover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:00 IST
Kerala HC Dismisses CBI Probe Request in Naveen Babu Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition requesting a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. This petition was filed by Babu's widow who expressed dissatisfaction with the current investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Justice Kauser Edappagath, who presided over the case, rejected the plea and emphasized that the SIT, under the scrutiny of the DIG, should continue its investigation effectively. The court ordered periodic reports to be submitted to ensure transparency and progress in the case.

While the court maintained that the SIT should continue probing, it directed the team to explore the possibility of a homicidal hanging as well as other grievances pointed out by the widow. The widow raised concerns about political interference, but the court found no substantial evidence to warrant a CBI investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025