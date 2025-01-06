Left Menu

Spy Games: Escape and Capture in London

A man named Imran Chowdury has been accused of aiding Daniel Khalife, a former British soldier convicted of spying for Iran, in escaping a London prison. Khalife, detained for espionage activities, strapped himself to a truck to flee, prompting a major police search before his recapture.

In a dramatic turn of events, a man has been charged with aiding the escape of Daniel Khalife, a former British soldier convicted of espionage for Iran, from a London prison, police announced on Monday.

Imran Chowdury, 25, faces charges of assisting an escaped prisoner after Khalife broke free from Wandsworth prison in September 2023, as reported by the Metropolitan Police. Khalife ingeniously used a food delivery truck to evade capture for three days, triggering an extensive manhunt.

Convicted of breaching Britain's Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act, Khalife had aimed to work as a double agent yet was described by prosecutors as contributing seriously to potential harm by leaking sensitive information. A woman previously implicated in the escape is no longer facing charges, according to authorities.

