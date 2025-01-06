Czech Republic Hits NATO Spending Target for First Time in 20 Years

For the first time in twenty years, the Czech Republic has met NATO's defense spending target, allocating 2.09% of its GDP in 2024. The Ministry of Defence announced the figures on Monday.

The total defense expenditure reached 166.8 billion crowns, approximately $6.92 billion. These numbers represent a significant milestone for the country, which has consistently fallen short of NATO's 2% target since 2004.

Final confirmation of the spending as a share of GDP is pending, contingent on the macroeconomic assessment expected in 2025.

