Czech Republic Hits NATO Spending Target for First Time in 20 Years
The Czech Republic allocated 2.09% of its GDP to defense in 2024, meeting NATO's 2% spending target for the first time in two decades. The total expenditure reached 166.8 billion crowns, roughly $6.92 billion, with final figures subject to 2024's macroeconomic assessment expected in 2025.
For the first time in twenty years, the Czech Republic has met NATO's defense spending target, allocating 2.09% of its GDP in 2024. The Ministry of Defence announced the figures on Monday.
The total defense expenditure reached 166.8 billion crowns, approximately $6.92 billion. These numbers represent a significant milestone for the country, which has consistently fallen short of NATO's 2% target since 2004.
Final confirmation of the spending as a share of GDP is pending, contingent on the macroeconomic assessment expected in 2025.
