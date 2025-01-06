Left Menu

Trial of a Former French President: Sarkozy's Alleged Libyan Campaign Financing Scandal

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, is on trial for allegedly receiving illegal campaign financing from Libya's Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 election. The charges include embezzlement, corruption, and conspiracy. Despite his denials, Sarkozy faces potential imprisonment and hefty fines if found guilty.

Updated: 06-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:35 IST
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court on Monday, facing allegations of illicit campaign financing from Libya's late leader, Muammar Gaddafi, for his 2007 election campaign. Sarkozy, maintaining a calm demeanor as the trial commenced, has consistently refuted the claims.

The charges against the ex-president include passive corruption, illegal campaign funding, and criminal conspiracy. The proceedings, taking place in Paris, are expected to run for three months, potentially dealing another blow to public confidence in the French political elite.

Prosecutors allege a covert agreement with Libya involving million-euro transactions carried in suitcases to Paris, which Sarkozy's defense has dismissed as a fabrication. If convicted, Sarkozy faces up to a decade in prison and substantial financial penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

