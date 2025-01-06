Supreme Court Calls for Standardized Remission Policies for Life Convicts

The Supreme Court on Monday highlighted that onerous conditions should not be placed on life convicts seeking premature release under the remission policy.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for standardized remission conditions, urging states to consider factors like conduct and family circumstances when granting remission.

The court is addressing whether state governments must review remission applications, even if unfiled, to enhance rehabilitation and uphold justice, echoing the principles under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)