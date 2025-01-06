Supreme Court Calls for Standardized Remission Policies for Life Convicts
The Supreme Court emphasized that unreasonable conditions should not be imposed on life convicts' premature release under the remission policy. The bench discussed standardizing remission processes across states, ensuring fairness, and promoting rehabilitation. The decision to grant remission involves public safety, convict's rehabilitation, and reformation-focused conditions.
The Supreme Court on Monday highlighted that onerous conditions should not be placed on life convicts seeking premature release under the remission policy.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for standardized remission conditions, urging states to consider factors like conduct and family circumstances when granting remission.
The court is addressing whether state governments must review remission applications, even if unfiled, to enhance rehabilitation and uphold justice, echoing the principles under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
