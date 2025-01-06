Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Standardized Remission Policies for Life Convicts

The Supreme Court emphasized that unreasonable conditions should not be imposed on life convicts' premature release under the remission policy. The bench discussed standardizing remission processes across states, ensuring fairness, and promoting rehabilitation. The decision to grant remission involves public safety, convict's rehabilitation, and reformation-focused conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:27 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Standardized Remission Policies for Life Convicts
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday highlighted that onerous conditions should not be placed on life convicts seeking premature release under the remission policy.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for standardized remission conditions, urging states to consider factors like conduct and family circumstances when granting remission.

The court is addressing whether state governments must review remission applications, even if unfiled, to enhance rehabilitation and uphold justice, echoing the principles under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025