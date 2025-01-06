Limpopo Task Force Cracks Down on Illegal Mining and Immigration Violations

The Vala Umgodi multidisciplinary task teams intensified their operations in Limpopo from January 4 to 5, 2025, resulting in the arrest of 14 undocumented foreign nationals and three individuals involved in illegal sand mining, alongside other enforcement actions.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force, conducted operations across the province:

Immigration Act Violations:

Four suspects were arrested in Thohoyandou (Vhembe District).

Ten suspects were apprehended in Westernburg (Capricorn District).

The individuals, aged 19 to 45, were found to be undocumented foreign nationals.

Illegal Sand Mining:

Three suspects, aged 30 to 45, were caught in Apel (Sekhukhune District) while loading sand illegally.

Expired Food Sales:

Seven vendors were fined for selling expired food products in Tynmine (Waterberg District).

Scope of the Operations

These disruptive operations targeted illegal mining activities, specifically sites linked to gold-bearing minerals, chrome, and sand extraction.

SAPS Statement: Officials emphasized the importance of such actions to address environmental damage, ensure public safety, and combat organized crime.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in their respective magistrate’s courts in the coming days.

Broader Impact of Vala Umgodi Operations

The crackdown in Limpopo aligns with ongoing Vala Umgodi operations across other provinces, including notable successes in the North West Province:

On January 1, 2025, six male suspects were apprehended in Hartbeespoortdam.

Between December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025, 12 illegal miners were arrested in Stilfontein for illegal mining, trespassing, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

In the past three months, authorities have encountered over 1,000 illegal miners (zama zamas) emerging from an abandoned mine in Stilfontein, with hundreds more believed to be underground.

Ongoing Efforts

Authorities have pledged to continue Vala Umgodi operations to root out illegal mining, environmental violations, and immigration infractions. SAPS urged communities to report suspicious activities to assist in curbing these crimes.

The operations underscore a coordinated effort to safeguard resources, enforce laws, and mitigate the socio-economic impacts of illegal activities on South African communities.