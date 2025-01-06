Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Empowering Women in Rural Leadership to Drive Socio-Economic Transformation

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla highlighted the pivotal role of women, especially from rural and tribal communities, in driving socio-economic change. Speaking at the ‘Panchayat Se Parliament 2.0’ programme, held in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Shri Birla underscored the importance of leveraging women’s leadership to address pressing rural challenges such as access to clean drinking water, sanitation, and education.

The event, organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in collaboration with the National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, brought together over 500 tribal women representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across 22 states and Union Territories.

Empowering Rural Women Entrepreneurs

Shri Birla lauded the entrepreneurial spirit of tribal women, who have fostered self-reliance in villages through initiatives in traditional crafts, online businesses, and local production. He called for targeted support to help these women-led enterprises expand into global markets, ensuring economic growth while preserving India’s cultural heritage.

Recognition of Progress and Challenges

The Speaker pointed to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a significant step toward gender equality, noting that many states have exceeded the 33% reservation mandate for women in PRIs, with some achieving over 50% representation. Shri Birla emphasized that these achievements are not merely symbolic but are fundamental to inclusive governance.

Reflecting on India’s 75 years of independence, Shri Birla urged the participants to draw inspiration from leaders like Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose struggles epitomized resilience, equality, and self-respect.

Call for 2025 as a Milestone Year for Women’s Leadership

The Speaker set an ambitious goal for 2025, urging women to lead transformative efforts in governance and economic development. He emphasized the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and innovative technologies to make constituencies more efficient and people-centric. Shri Birla also interacted with participants using Sansad Bhashini, an AI-powered translation tool enabling communication in six Indian languages—Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Workshops and Sessions for Capacity Building

Interactive workshops and sessions moderated by experts and Members of Parliament provided insights into:

Constitutional Provisions Related to Women, including the 73rd Amendment and the PESA Act. Government Schemes and Programmes addressing tribal issues, offering actionable strategies for participants.

Promoting Women-Led Development

Shri Birla praised the sensitive and effective leadership of women at the Panchayat level, attributing it to their personal understanding of societal challenges. He stressed that women’s problem-solving skills and strategic approaches are instrumental in addressing community concerns, leading to greater socio-economic transformation.

Voices from the Dais

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annapurna Devi, and Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar also addressed the gathering. Shri Gaurav Goyal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, proposed the vote of thanks.

Way Forward

The Speaker’s address emphasized the necessity of women’s participation beyond token representation, advocating for a united effort to foster women-led development. With initiatives like AI integration and global market access for women entrepreneurs, the event set the stage for a progressive roadmap toward gender equality and grassroots empowerment.