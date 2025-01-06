Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Minister's Plea in Privacy Breach Case

The Supreme Court rejected Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari's plea to quash his criminal case, initiated after he allegedly disclosed a minor rape survivor's identity. Criticizing his actions as publicity-driven, the court denied the appeal, prompting Ansari to withdraw his petition against previous court decisions supporting his charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:09 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Minister's Plea in Privacy Breach Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a Jharkhand minister seeking to quash a criminal case against him. The minister, Irfan Ansari, faces charges following allegations that he disclosed the identity of a minor rape survivor.

A bench comprised of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma criticized Ansari's actions, accusing him of seeking publicity. They noted that he should have followed legal protocols when meeting the survivor, instead of involving a large group of supporters.

Sensing the court's disapproval, Ansari's lawyer opted to withdraw the petition. The move comes after the High Court in Jharkhand upheld an earlier court's decision to charge Ansari under the IPC and POCSO Act for revealing sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025