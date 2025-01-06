Supreme Court Dismisses Minister's Plea in Privacy Breach Case

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a Jharkhand minister seeking to quash a criminal case against him. The minister, Irfan Ansari, faces charges following allegations that he disclosed the identity of a minor rape survivor.

A bench comprised of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma criticized Ansari's actions, accusing him of seeking publicity. They noted that he should have followed legal protocols when meeting the survivor, instead of involving a large group of supporters.

Sensing the court's disapproval, Ansari's lawyer opted to withdraw the petition. The move comes after the High Court in Jharkhand upheld an earlier court's decision to charge Ansari under the IPC and POCSO Act for revealing sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)