LWE Tensions Escalate: Chhattisgarh Suffers Deadly Naxal Strike
A deadly Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the deaths of eight security personnel and a civilian driver. The attack, involving a 60-70 kg IED, targeted a vehicle returning from an anti-Naxalite operation, revealing ongoing tensions in the region amid India's efforts to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.
In a tragic development in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a vehicle carrying security personnel was targeted by Naxal operatives using an improvised explosive device (IED) on Monday, killing eight officers and a civilian driver, police confirmed.
The devastating blast occurred around 2:15 pm near Ambeli village when District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were returning from an anti-Naxalite operation. A Scorpio SUV carrying mixed units of DRG and Bastar Fighters was completely destroyed.
Investigation indicates the IED, buried deep along the patrol route, weighed between 60-70 kg. Authorities have intensified search operations to apprehend those responsible while expressing condolences and pledging an end to Naxalist activities by 2026.
