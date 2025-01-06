Left Menu

LWE Tensions Escalate: Chhattisgarh Suffers Deadly Naxal Strike

A deadly Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the deaths of eight security personnel and a civilian driver. The attack, involving a 60-70 kg IED, targeted a vehicle returning from an anti-Naxalite operation, revealing ongoing tensions in the region amid India's efforts to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a vehicle carrying security personnel was targeted by Naxal operatives using an improvised explosive device (IED) on Monday, killing eight officers and a civilian driver, police confirmed.

The devastating blast occurred around 2:15 pm near Ambeli village when District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were returning from an anti-Naxalite operation. A Scorpio SUV carrying mixed units of DRG and Bastar Fighters was completely destroyed.

Investigation indicates the IED, buried deep along the patrol route, weighed between 60-70 kg. Authorities have intensified search operations to apprehend those responsible while expressing condolences and pledging an end to Naxalist activities by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

