Rwanda's Withdrawal and the UN's Extended Mandate in Eastern Congo

The UN Security Council has intensified its call for Rwanda to withdraw its forces from eastern Congo, amidst escalating hostilities despite a US-mediated peace deal. On Friday, the council condemned the Rwanda-backed M23 offensive and urged an immediate cessation of support for the rebels.

In a unanimous resolution, the Security Council extended the mandate of the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission for another year. This prolongs the presence of approximately 11,500 military personnel in the conflict-ridden region, where more than 100 armed groups compete for control over its mineral wealth.

Despite diplomatic efforts spearheaded by the US, Congo, its government alleges that M23's recent withdrawal from Uvira was a façade, with claims that the group remains active. These ongoing tensions highlight the complexities in achieving lasting peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)