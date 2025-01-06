Renaming for Justice: Mata Gujri Colony Honors 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims

The colony formerly known as 'Vidhwa Colony' in West Delhi has been officially renamed to honor Mata Gujri, the mother of Guru Gobind Singh. This change commemorates the victims of the tragic 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as announced by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

In a move towards acknowledging the hardships faced by the widows, Saxena mandated the renaming of the 'Widows' Colony' following residents' recommendations. On social media platform X, he expressed that this decision aligns with the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Beyond renaming, Saxena has extended job offers to family members of riot victims and announced relaxation in educational and age requisites, thereby facilitating employment opportunities. This initiative symbolizes a long-awaited gesture of justice and restoration of dignity for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)