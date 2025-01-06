Left Menu

Renaming for Justice: Mata Gujri Colony Honors 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims

In West Delhi, 'Vidhwa Colony' has been renamed as Mata Gujri Colony, in honor of Guru Gobind Singh's mother. This decision, led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, marks a step towards justice and dignity for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, offering employment and extending qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:28 IST
Renaming for Justice: Mata Gujri Colony Honors 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims
  • Country:
  • India

The colony formerly known as 'Vidhwa Colony' in West Delhi has been officially renamed to honor Mata Gujri, the mother of Guru Gobind Singh. This change commemorates the victims of the tragic 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as announced by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

In a move towards acknowledging the hardships faced by the widows, Saxena mandated the renaming of the 'Widows' Colony' following residents' recommendations. On social media platform X, he expressed that this decision aligns with the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Beyond renaming, Saxena has extended job offers to family members of riot victims and announced relaxation in educational and age requisites, thereby facilitating employment opportunities. This initiative symbolizes a long-awaited gesture of justice and restoration of dignity for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025