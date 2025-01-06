Supreme Court's Pivotal Term: Cases on TikTok Ban, Transgender Rights, and Beyond

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating cases that could reshape various aspects of American society. Notable among these is the looming national ban on TikTok, impacting 170 million users. The issue centers around national security concerns and First Amendment rights against free speech violations.

In another contentious case, the justices tackle Tennessee's regulation prohibiting gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. This case draws national attention as it holds implications for similar laws across American states, raising critical questions on the rights of transgender minors.

Other significant topics on the docket include regulations on ghost guns, Planned Parenthood funding, vape products, and employment discrimination, each holding the potential to significantly impact their respective areas and national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)