Left Menu

U.S. Eases Financial Restrictions on Syria

The United States has issued a general license for Syria, permitting transactions with Syrian government institutions. This move also allows for energy-related and personal remittance transactions, according to information published on the Treasury Department's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:21 IST
U.S. Eases Financial Restrictions on Syria
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a significant policy shift on Monday, unveiling a general license that permits certain transactions with Syrian government institutions.

According to the department's website, this new license authorizes specific energy-related transactions in addition to personal remittance transfers, signaling a potential softening of sanctions.

Experts note that this change could facilitate greater economic interactions with Syria, possibly affecting its financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025