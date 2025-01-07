U.S. Eases Financial Restrictions on Syria
The United States has issued a general license for Syria, permitting transactions with Syrian government institutions. This move also allows for energy-related and personal remittance transactions, according to information published on the Treasury Department's website.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced a significant policy shift on Monday, unveiling a general license that permits certain transactions with Syrian government institutions.
According to the department's website, this new license authorizes specific energy-related transactions in addition to personal remittance transfers, signaling a potential softening of sanctions.
Experts note that this change could facilitate greater economic interactions with Syria, possibly affecting its financial landscape.
