Telangana High Court Lifts Arrest Protection for KTR in Formula E Race Case

The Telangana High Court has refused to quash the FIR against BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race case. The court lifted the protection against his arrest, which was initially granted. The case involves allegations of financial misconduct during the race's organization, implicating senior officials.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to quash the FIR against BRS working president KT Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, in the Formula E race case, thus lifting the earlier protection from arrest. The December 31 order follows extensive hearings involving both state government and defense arguments.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case on December 19, accusing Rama Rao of unauthorized payments, including foreign currency transactions, during the race preparations in 2023. The case falls under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC, citing criminal misconduct and conspiracy, causing an alleged government loss of Rs 55 crore.

Although the event was initially planned for February 2024, it was cancelled by the new Congress government in December 2023. The Enforcement Directorate summoned Rama Rao for questioning on January 7, while senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy were also implicated in the case.

