Human Rights Experts Call for Renewed Commitment to Building an Inclusive and Sustainable Future

Independent human rights experts have issued a resounding call for human rights to be reinstated as the cornerstone of a fair, peaceful, and sustainable global future. This joint declaration emerged from the 30th Annual Meeting of Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts, and Chairpersons of Working Groups of the UN Human Rights Council, held from 9–13 December 2024.

The declaration aligns with the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Future, where the Pact for the Future was adopted to renew global multilateralism. The experts stressed that human rights must once again take center stage in shaping international policies and addressing pressing global challenges.

Human Rights: The DNA of a Just Future

“Human rights are not just words enshrined in conventions or declarations; they are the bedrock of freedom, peace, security, and sustainable development,” the experts stated. “They should form our collective DNA, building trust between the UN and the people it serves, regardless of identity, location, or circumstance.”

They underscored the foundational role of human rights in addressing key crises, including:

Armed Conflicts and escalating violence.

Inequalities and Discrimination based on gender, disability, health, race, and ethnicity.

Climate Change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation.

The rise of digital technologies like AI, which pose risks to privacy and equality.

Forced Displacement and migration, exacerbated by global instability.

The declaration also called for robust measures to protect individuals, rebuild institutions, and support transitional justice processes in conflict and post-conflict zones.

Challenges to Human Rights Mechanisms

The experts expressed alarm over attempts to undermine their independence and credibility within the UN system. Special Procedures mandate holders, who play a crucial role in promoting and protecting human rights, increasingly face personal attacks and threats, with even their families targeted.

Political will, they emphasized, is critical to defending UN institutions and mechanisms that safeguard human rights.

Funding and Resource Shortfalls

One of the most significant challenges identified is the chronic underfunding of the UN’s human rights efforts, which receive only 5% of the regular budget. The experts called on Member States to prioritize funding for the human rights pillar, as outlined in the Pact for the Future, to ensure the UN’s capacity to address global inequalities and injustices.

Building a Rights-Based Global Vision

In their declaration, the experts reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for a world where human rights underpin all global goals and commitments.

“We stand ready to help forge a common vision in which human rights are the fertile ground on which fair, peaceful, and democratic societies can be built,” they said.

Strengthening Action Amid Crises

The experts proposed several measures to integrate human rights into global initiatives:

Human Rights Mainstreaming: Ensuring human rights considerations are embedded in the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Digital Oversight: Addressing ethical challenges in AI and emerging technologies.

Support for Vulnerable Populations: Targeting marginalized groups disproportionately affected by discrimination, poverty, and displacement.

Enhanced Collaboration: Promoting partnerships with civil society, governments, and international organizations to strengthen rights-based approaches.

A Call to Action

The declaration is a clarion call for governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to prioritize human rights in tackling global challenges. By emphasizing the importance of human dignity and equity, the experts envision a world where sustainable development and peace are achievable for all.

“This is not merely about maintaining human rights as a principle,” the experts said, “but ensuring that human rights are the driving force behind our shared future.”