Bharatpol Portal: Revolutionizing Criminal Investigations in India

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Bharatpol portal, a new tool developed by the CBI, designed to enhance the capabilities of Indian investigation agencies. This real-time interface aims to speed up international cooperation, particularly with Interpol, ensuring that fugitives absconding from India are swiftly apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:49 IST
In a significant move to bolster Indian investigation capabilities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched the Bharatpol portal. Addressing attendees at Bharat Mandapam, Shah emphasized the need for modern technology in apprehending fugitives who have fled India after criminal activities.

The Bharatpol portal, engineered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), promises to accelerate the international collaboration process by connecting state and central agencies in real-time with Interpol. This portal is considered a vital step in adapting to global investigative challenges.

Shah commended the new criminal laws that were introduced last year, asserting they would enhance the prosecution of fugitives. He also urged the CBI to lead capacity-building initiatives across states, ensuring effective use of Bharatpol and familiarity with diverse Interpol notices and procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

