Bharatpol Portal: Revolutionizing Criminal Investigations in India

In a significant move to bolster Indian investigation capabilities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched the Bharatpol portal. Addressing attendees at Bharat Mandapam, Shah emphasized the need for modern technology in apprehending fugitives who have fled India after criminal activities.

The Bharatpol portal, engineered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), promises to accelerate the international collaboration process by connecting state and central agencies in real-time with Interpol. This portal is considered a vital step in adapting to global investigative challenges.

Shah commended the new criminal laws that were introduced last year, asserting they would enhance the prosecution of fugitives. He also urged the CBI to lead capacity-building initiatives across states, ensuring effective use of Bharatpol and familiarity with diverse Interpol notices and procedures.

