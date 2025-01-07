Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over French Citizens Detained in Iran

The French foreign minister has expressed grave concerns over the detention conditions of three French citizens in Iran, which resemble torture. He warned that diplomatic and economic ties, including sanctions discussions, hinge on their release, urging Iranian authorities to address the issue immediately.

The plight of three French citizens held in Iranian detention facilities is worsening, with conditions being tantamount to torture, according to France's foreign minister. On Tuesday, he stated that the future of Iran-France relations could be significantly affected by this situation.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticized the undignified condition of the detainees, categorizing their treatment as falling under torture as defined by international law. These individuals have been wrongly incarcerated for years, Barrot emphasized at a conference of French ambassadors.

He directly addressed Iranian authorities with an urgent plea for the release of the detainees, underscoring that bilateral relations and potential easing of economic sanctions are contingent on their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

