Toxic Waste Battle: Local Community Fights Union Carbide Disposal in Pithampur
Local residents in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, are protesting against the incineration of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal. They demand safe disposal away from their vicinity and threaten to escalate actions, including moving to the Supreme Court for justice.
Residents of Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, are rallying against the disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory. The local group, Pithampur Bachao Samiti, hereby threatens to appeal to the Supreme Court if state authorities proceed with incineration plans.
The toxic waste from the infamous Bhopal plant had stirred significant unrest in Pithampur's sprawling industrial zone. Residents insist on relocating the waste disposal site outside their city limits, favoring a safe passage akin to the green corridor used prior, citing deep-seated community concerns about health and environmental risks.
In response to public uproar, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered procedural reassessment for waste removal, aligning with local demands but stopping short of designating a new disposal location, triggering further community resistance and potential legal action.
