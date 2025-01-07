Contractor Arrested in Journalist Murder Probe

The Chhattisgarh Public Works Department (PWD) has taken decisive action by suspending the registration of construction contractor Suresh Chandrakar, after he was identified as the main suspect in the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar.

Mukesh, who reported for NDTV and had a popular YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction', was found dead in a septic tank, linked to a property owned by Suresh, on January 3. Investigations suggest the motive might be a news report by Mukesh exposing alleged corruption in construction work associated with Suresh.

The case has political undertones as Suresh's political affiliations are in dispute, with claims that he recently joined the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, local authorities are taking action against his illegal properties, including the demolition of a construction yard built on forest land.

(With inputs from agencies.)