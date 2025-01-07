Left Menu

International Plea to Halt Turkish Aggressions on Kurds

An Israeli foreign ministry official has urged the international community to pressure Turkey to cease hostilities against Kurds in northern Syria. The official emphasized the need for global intervention to protect Kurdish lives and ensure stability in the region.

On Tuesday, an Israeli foreign ministry figure called for global pressure on Turkey to halt its military activities against the Kurds in northern Syria. The statement represents a strong diplomatic appeal for international involvement.

Eden Bar Tal, director general of the foreign ministry, emphasized the urgent need for the international community to step in and prevent further aggression and loss of life among the Kurdish people in the region.

This call to action highlights the growing concern over regional stability and the protection of vulnerable populations, as world powers are urged to take decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

