Left Menu

Bajrang Dal Leader's Arrest: Allegations of Rape and Suicide Attempt

Bajrang Dal leader Dilip Singh Bajrangi has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage. He attempted suicide outside a police station, claiming false accusation. The woman alleged Bajrangi befriended her, raped her, and uploaded obscene videos online. Police have launched a probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:47 IST
Bajrang Dal Leader's Arrest: Allegations of Rape and Suicide Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

Bajrang Dal leader Dilip Singh Bajrangi was taken into custody over allegations of rape, police disclosed on Tuesday. The leader is accused of deceiving a woman with false marriage promises.

Additional DCP (South) Mahesh Kumar reported that Bajrangi, before his arrest, tried to commit suicide by dousing himself with kerosene outside the Govind Nagar Police Station. He asserted that the rape charges were fabricated.

In the FIR filed on November 5, 2024, the victim alleged that Bajrangi took her to a hotel and raped her. Further, Bajrangi is accused of making and sharing lewd videos online. Attempts for self-immolation, conducted alongside Bajrangi's supporters, led to additional charges being pressed for obstruction and attempted suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025