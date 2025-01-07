Bajrang Dal Leader's Arrest: Allegations of Rape and Suicide Attempt

Bajrang Dal leader Dilip Singh Bajrangi was taken into custody over allegations of rape, police disclosed on Tuesday. The leader is accused of deceiving a woman with false marriage promises.

Additional DCP (South) Mahesh Kumar reported that Bajrangi, before his arrest, tried to commit suicide by dousing himself with kerosene outside the Govind Nagar Police Station. He asserted that the rape charges were fabricated.

In the FIR filed on November 5, 2024, the victim alleged that Bajrangi took her to a hotel and raped her. Further, Bajrangi is accused of making and sharing lewd videos online. Attempts for self-immolation, conducted alongside Bajrangi's supporters, led to additional charges being pressed for obstruction and attempted suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)