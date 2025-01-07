Five Arrested in Major Drug Bust Across Three Districts in Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant crackdown on illegal narcotics, five alleged drug peddlers have been apprehended across different districts in Jammu and Kashmir, police reported on Tuesday. The operation led to the recovery of substantial quantities of heroin, sparking a series of investigations under the NDPS Act.

Among the arrested are Nikhil Sharma, alias Nipun, and Charanjeet Singh, alias Monu, from Udhampur, where 6.1 grams of heroin were found in their vehicle during a routine check along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Rajrupinder Singh, another suspect, was caught with 7.38 grams of heroin near Tikri, Udhampur.

In related arrests, Darshan Singh was taken into custody from Galak village in Kathua district, with 1.7 grams of heroin seized, and Naresh Kumar, alias Kutti, was apprehended near Chakroi in Jammu district, with 3.08 grams of heroin found in his possession. Authorities continue to probe the case to uncover further links in the drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)