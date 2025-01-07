Left Menu

Five Arrested in Major Drug Bust Across Three Districts in Jammu & Kashmir

Police arrested five alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur, Kathua, and Jammu districts, seizing significant quantities of heroin. Four separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered. Investigations continue as the arrests highlight an intensified crackdown on illegal narcotics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:23 IST
Five Arrested in Major Drug Bust Across Three Districts in Jammu & Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal narcotics, five alleged drug peddlers have been apprehended across different districts in Jammu and Kashmir, police reported on Tuesday. The operation led to the recovery of substantial quantities of heroin, sparking a series of investigations under the NDPS Act.

Among the arrested are Nikhil Sharma, alias Nipun, and Charanjeet Singh, alias Monu, from Udhampur, where 6.1 grams of heroin were found in their vehicle during a routine check along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Rajrupinder Singh, another suspect, was caught with 7.38 grams of heroin near Tikri, Udhampur.

In related arrests, Darshan Singh was taken into custody from Galak village in Kathua district, with 1.7 grams of heroin seized, and Naresh Kumar, alias Kutti, was apprehended near Chakroi in Jammu district, with 3.08 grams of heroin found in his possession. Authorities continue to probe the case to uncover further links in the drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025