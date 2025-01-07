Jordan and Syria Unite Against Rising Border Threats

In a bid to address escalating border security challenges, Jordan and Syria announced the formation of a joint security committee. This decision, revealed by Jordan's foreign minister on Tuesday, aims to counter arms and drug smuggling while deterring the re-emergence of Islamic State activities.

Authorities have identified the amphetamine-type stimulant, captagon, as a key issue, with production reportedly booming in Syria. Jordan's strategic location makes it a transit route to the Gulf states, prompting Jordanian forces to undertake several airstrikes in Syria since 2023, targeting militias linked to the drug trade.

During a press conference, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safari emphasized the collaborative effort with his Syrian counterpart, assuring shared security against these mutual threats. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani reiterated the commitment to suppress drug smuggling, asserting the improved security landscape under Syria's new leadership.

