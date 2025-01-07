Jordan and Syria Unite Against Rising Border Threats
Jordan and Syria have agreed to establish a joint security committee to enhance border security and tackle the issues of arms and drug smuggling. The initiative also aims to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State, following concerns about increasing drug trafficking involving the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon.
In a bid to address escalating border security challenges, Jordan and Syria announced the formation of a joint security committee. This decision, revealed by Jordan's foreign minister on Tuesday, aims to counter arms and drug smuggling while deterring the re-emergence of Islamic State activities.
Authorities have identified the amphetamine-type stimulant, captagon, as a key issue, with production reportedly booming in Syria. Jordan's strategic location makes it a transit route to the Gulf states, prompting Jordanian forces to undertake several airstrikes in Syria since 2023, targeting militias linked to the drug trade.
During a press conference, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safari emphasized the collaborative effort with his Syrian counterpart, assuring shared security against these mutual threats. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani reiterated the commitment to suppress drug smuggling, asserting the improved security landscape under Syria's new leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
