Left Menu

Governor Bhalla's Peace Mission in Manipur: Bridging Divides

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited Churachandpur, urging collaboration with the administration for peace. He inaugurated an IT center, met with students and community leaders, and promised neutral law enforcement. Bhalla distributed relief materials in camps for ethnic violence victims, highlighting ongoing peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:23 IST
Governor Bhalla's Peace Mission in Manipur: Bridging Divides
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited Churachandpur district on Tuesday. The visit saw him engaging with local community leaders, students, and civil society organizations to encourage collaborative peacebuilding initiatives.

Bhalla, the former Union home secretary, kicked off his visit by inaugurating an IT center at Churachandpur College, where he interacted with students, addressing their grievances caused by the ongoing crisis in the state. Emphasizing the crucial role of students in the future of the nation, Bhalla reassured them of the government's commitment to restoring normalcy.

The Governor met with leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and other CSOs, pressing for collective efforts in peace initiatives. Despite tensions from ongoing ethnic violence, Bhalla emphasized that peace is a precursor to any solution. He also distributed relief materials in camps housing those affected by the conflict, pledging continued support from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025