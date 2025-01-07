Governor Bhalla's Peace Mission in Manipur: Bridging Divides

In a decisive move towards restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited Churachandpur district on Tuesday. The visit saw him engaging with local community leaders, students, and civil society organizations to encourage collaborative peacebuilding initiatives.

Bhalla, the former Union home secretary, kicked off his visit by inaugurating an IT center at Churachandpur College, where he interacted with students, addressing their grievances caused by the ongoing crisis in the state. Emphasizing the crucial role of students in the future of the nation, Bhalla reassured them of the government's commitment to restoring normalcy.

The Governor met with leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and other CSOs, pressing for collective efforts in peace initiatives. Despite tensions from ongoing ethnic violence, Bhalla emphasized that peace is a precursor to any solution. He also distributed relief materials in camps housing those affected by the conflict, pledging continued support from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)