Police Ministry Tackles Crime Surge with Imbizo and High-Impact Operations

The Police Ministry, led by Deputy Ministers Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, is intensifying efforts to combat crime through community engagement and high-density operations. On Tuesday, the ministry will spearhead a crime prevention imbizo targeting communities grappling with gun and gang violence.

The imbizo will kick off at Avondale Primary School in Atlantis and continue on Wednesday at Sophumelela Secondary School in Samora Machel. These dialogues aim to develop sustainable solutions for violence-stricken areas, drawing insights from residents and local leaders.

Major Successes of Operation Shanela

Parallel to these engagements, the South African Police Service (SAPS) reported significant progress through its Operation Shanela, a bold initiative tackling crime through roadblocks, high-visibility patrols, stop-and-search measures, and the tracing of wanted suspects.

Between 30 December 2024 and 5 January 2025, Operation Shanela led to:

13,105 arrests, including: 1,743 wanted suspects, apprehended for severe crimes like murder, rape, and robbery. 241 rape suspects, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 119 arrests. 142 murder suspects, with the Eastern Cape leading in arrests (36). 1,337 individuals for drug possession, with Western Cape contributing 635 arrests. 1,166 illegal foreign nationals detained. **873



drivers arrested for drunk driving**, the majority in the Eastern Cape (181).

Seizures and Recoveries

Operation Shanela also achieved remarkable results in confiscating illegal items:

125 firearms and 752 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

51 hijacked and stolen vehicles were retrieved.

Counterfeit and illicit goods worth R627,290 were seized during a joint operation in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Highlighted Cases

Ermelo Double Murder: Two suspects were arrested after shooting two men inside a Toyota Avanza. They are charged with double murder.

Zimbabwean Fugitive Arrested: A multidisciplinary task force rearrested Lovemore Musoyi, linked to over 10 serious crimes, after he escaped custody.

AK-47 Seized in Cape Town: The Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 35-year-old man in possession of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Barberton Shootout: Police neutralized an armed robbery gang holding a family hostage. One suspect was fatally shot, another arrested, and a firearm seized.

Hartbeespoort Dam Murder: Five suspects were apprehended for the kidnapping and fatal assault of a 26-year-old man outside a tavern.

Illegal Mining Crackdown

Operation Vala Umgodi continued its efforts against illegal mining, arresting 54 suspects, mostly in Mpumalanga, with ongoing operations in Stilfontein monitored by task teams.

Commitment to Safety

The SAPS emphasized its unwavering dedication to safeguarding South Africans. "Our operations will continue to assert the authority of the state, ensuring security for all residents and visitors," read a police statement.

These initiatives reflect the ministry’s focus on blending high-impact crime prevention with community-driven solutions, creating a safer environment nationwide.