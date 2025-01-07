Left Menu

Qatar Supports New Syrian Government Amid Transition

Qatar is planning to financially back the new Syrian government's public sector salary increase, following approval from a U.S. sanctions exemption. This move comes as Syria's new Islamist rulers seek international support after overthrowing Bashar al-Assad. Talks with other regional players like Saudi Arabia are also in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:09 IST
Qatar is stepping up to provide financial aid to Syria's new government, especially in covering the costs of increased public sector wages. This plan has been facilitated by a new U.S. sanctions exemption, allowing transactions with Syrian institutions for six months.

The new Syrian administration, which came to power after ousting Bashar al-Assad, has promised significant salary hikes for public workers, with funding talks reportedly underway. Other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, could also contribute to this financial effort.

Qatar has historically supported the Syrian uprising against Assad and is now re-establishing diplomatic ties with Syria by opening an embassy and restarting flight services. Ongoing international discussions aim to stabilize Syria through inclusive political processes.

