Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Mission Olympic Cell Meeting to Strategize for Los Angeles 2028 and Beyond

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired the 152nd Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to enhance India’s Olympic preparedness and medal prospects for Los Angeles 2028 and future Olympic Games.

Dr. Mandaviya called for a 360-degree approach to strengthen India’s sports ecosystem through coordinated efforts from National Sports Federations (NSFs), state governments, corporations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). He underscored that achieving Olympic success requires consistent preparation over years.

“India’s sports infrastructure and funding are now on par with leading global nations. Our Prime Minister is deeply committed to making India a sporting superpower. We must work together across all stakeholders to elevate our performance on the global stage,” Dr. Mandaviya stated.

Prominent Attendees

The meeting was attended by leading figures from the Indian sports fraternity, including Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, badminton stalwart Pullela Gopichand, Olympian Viren Rasquinha, former badminton champion Aparna Popat, and several administrators and experts like Kamlesh Mehta, Cyrus Poncha, and others. Representatives from prominent organizations such as Reliance Foundation, JSW Sports, and GoSports Foundation also participated.

Key Discussions and Action Points

The agenda focused on preparing India for upcoming Olympic Games, particularly Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032, through structured and innovative initiatives.

Talent Identification for Brisbane 2032: A robust framework for scouting and nurturing young athletes in the Development Group. Goal-Setting for Athletes: Establishing short, medium, and long-term performance targets under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Performance Monitoring: Regularly evaluating athletes’ preparedness and aligning their progress with defined targets. Budget Approval: Allocating funds for customized training programs for both individual athletes and teams. High-Performance Expertise: Engaging world-class experts to meet athletes’ advanced training requirements.

Strengthening the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)

Newly-appointed TOPS CEO Nachhatar Singh Johal presented the objectives of the scheme, which aims to provide elite athletes with the resources and training necessary to achieve Olympic success. Secretary (Sports), Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, introduced the MOC members and outlined the collective mission of the team.

Additional Initiatives Announced

Development of specialized training hubs across India to support year-round athlete preparation.

Formation of a National Athlete Support Network to offer psychological, nutritional, and technological support to athletes.

Exploration of partnerships with international sports institutes to enhance training methodologies.

Looking Ahead

The Minister concluded by emphasizing the importance of continuity and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure sustainable progress in Indian sports. “With the right preparation and dedication, India can aspire to make significant strides in the medal tally at future Olympics,” he added.

The meeting reflects a renewed commitment to positioning India as a global sporting powerhouse while fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in sports.