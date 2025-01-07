Global Pressure on Israel: Legal Challenges Over Alleged War Crimes

Israel is under mounting pressure as foreign courts are being urged to take legal action against the nation over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri.

The warrants have caused significant outrage in Israel and fears have risen that similar actions could be taken against Israelis who served in the military in Gaza. Recently, an Israeli reservist in Brazil left the country after Brazilian authorities began investigating him for alleged war crimes.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, an organization advocating for legal action against war crime perpetrators, has submitted evidence to the ICC against around 1,000 Israelis. Despite these moves, Israel's foreign ministry plays down their significance, labeling them as limited propaganda efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)