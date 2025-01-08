Left Menu

Trump's Sentencing Set Despite Legal Maneuvers

A New York court denied Donald Trump's request to delay his sentencing for criminal charges related to hush money payments. Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully appealed, arguing presidential immunity and transition interference. The court affirmed sentencing before inauguration, with no intended prison sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 00:27 IST
On Tuesday, a New York appellate court denied President-elect Donald Trump's request to delay his sentencing for charges linked to hush money payments. The decision was made by Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer after a brief hearing.

Trump's lawyers appealed previous rulings, arguing that presidential immunity should extend during the transition, and that the sentencing could disrupt his presidency. Justice Juan Merchan, however, stood firm and scheduled the sentencing before Trump's inauguration, with no plans for imprisonment.

The case marks the first instance of a U.S. president, current or former, facing conviction. It stemmed from payments made by Trump's lawyer to silence Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal team argues this case politically motivated, but court decisions have rejected dismissal attempts based on these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

