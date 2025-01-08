Iran-Paris Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead of Crucial Nuclear Talks

The Iranian government has challenged Paris to reconsider its stance leading up to critical discussions about Tehran's nuclear ambitions with European nations. French President Emmanuel Macron recently criticized Iran's advancing uranium enrichment as potentially irreversible, urging European stakeholders of the faltering 2015 nuclear deal to prepare for possible sanctions if diplomatic efforts falter.

Responding to Macron's comments, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused France of deception. He alleged that France shirked its responsibilities under the nuclear accord and contributed to Israel's nuclear weapon development. Despite these tensions, France, Germany, and Britain, co-signatories of the agreement, continue pursuing dialogue with Iran.

Iran maintains that its uranium enrichment is for peaceful purposes, a stance hardened after the U.S., under President Trump, exited the deal and reinstated sanctions. Diplomatic engagements are anticipated, with representatives meeting on Jan. 13 to seek diplomatic resolutions. However, French demands regarding detained citizens in Iran could impact future relations and sanctions discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)