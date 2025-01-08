Round-the-Clock Vigilance in Delhi Elections: I-T Department's New Measures

The Income-Tax department has set up a 24x7 control room, enabling the public to report illegal inducements during the Delhi Assembly elections.

In alignment with the Election Commission's schedule for the 70-seat House, the department aims to combat cash distribution and ensure an equitable electoral process.

Citizens can confidentially report suspicious activities related to cash and valuables through a toll-free number at the Civic Centre in central Delhi. The initiative is part of broader efforts to counter black money's impact as mandated in poll-bound states.

(With inputs from agencies.)