Round-the-Clock Vigilance in Delhi Elections: I-T Department's New Measures
The Income-Tax department has initiated a 24x7 control room for the public to report illegal cash distributions and inducements during the Delhi Assembly polls. The control room offers anonymity and is part of efforts to curb black money's influence in elections, ensuring fair competition.
The Income-Tax department has set up a 24x7 control room, enabling the public to report illegal inducements during the Delhi Assembly elections.
In alignment with the Election Commission's schedule for the 70-seat House, the department aims to combat cash distribution and ensure an equitable electoral process.
Citizens can confidentially report suspicious activities related to cash and valuables through a toll-free number at the Civic Centre in central Delhi. The initiative is part of broader efforts to counter black money's impact as mandated in poll-bound states.
