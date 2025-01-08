Delhi Court Gears Up for Verdict on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court is preparing to announce its verdict on January 21 regarding a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The case concerns the alleged murder of two individuals in the Saraswati Vihar area amid the riots.

Despite being scheduled to deliver its decision on Wednesday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja postponed the announcement, stating, "January 21 is the next date." Kumar, currently detained in Tihar central jail, made his appearance before the court through videoconferencing.

After hearing the final arguments, the court reserved its judgment concerning the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Originally registered by the Punjabi Bagh police station, the case investigation was later taken over by a special investigation team.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, establishing a "prima facie" case against him, as accused by the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, a mob, seeking revenge for the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, engaged in widespread looting, arson, and destruction of Sikh properties.

The mob allegedly attacked the complainant's residence, resulting in the deaths of her husband, Jaswant Singh, and their son, and further engaged in looting and burning their home.

Having placed Kumar on trial, the court found sufficient evidence to conclude that he not only participated but also led the mob.

