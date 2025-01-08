US Lawmaker Questions DOJ's Pursuit of Adani Case

In a critical move, Republican Congressman Lance Gooden has opposed the DOJ's investigation into Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Gooden warns that such actions might jeopardize vital US-India relations.

Addressing US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Gooden questioned the rationale behind pursuing foreign entities like Adani. He expressed concerns over potential geopolitical consequences.

Gooden emphasized the need for the DOJ to prioritize domestic issues rather than international pursuits, suggesting this approach would better serve the American people and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)