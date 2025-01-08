Left Menu

Court Sets Date for Shahi Jama Masjid Hearing Amidst Historical Dispute

A local court in Chandausi has set March 5 as the next hearing date for a case involving the Shahi Jama Masjid. Tensions arose after claims that the mosque was built on an ancient Harihar temple site, leading to a violent outbreak during a survey. Legal proceedings continue.

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi is at the center of a legal dispute, with a local court setting March 5 as the next hearing date. The controversy escalated after allegations emerged that this Mughal-era mosque was constructed over an ancient Harihar temple.

Advocate Shakil Ahmad Wari, representing the Muslim side, stated that the case must be resolved by the court. "We have robust evidence to support that it was always a Jama Masjid and not a Harihar temple," Wari remarked to reporters, emphasizing the necessity for judicial intervention.

The situation turned volatile last November when a court-ordered survey led to clashes between protesters and security forces, resulting in four fatalities and several injuries. The Supreme Court has since advised lower courts against new suits for worship site surveys until further notice.

