Maoist Surrender: Karnataka's Push for a Naxal-Free State
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that six Maoists are expected to surrender before government officials. This comes after appeals to integrate Maoists into the mainstream. Discussions follow the recent encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, with further details on the surrender process yet to be disclosed.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the anticipated surrender of six Maoists to state authorities. Official sources suggest this event marks a significant effort to transition these individuals into the mainstream society.
The expected surrenderees include Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, and Mareppa Aroli from Karnataka, K Vasanth from Tamil Nadu, and Jeesha from Kerala. These proceedings follow the encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda.
Parameshwara emphasized the government's commitment to a 'Naxal-free' state, despite existing cases against the surrenderees. Details regarding their demands or governmental promises remain undisclosed pending further discussions.
