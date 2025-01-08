Left Menu

Maoist Surrender: Karnataka's Push for a Naxal-Free State

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that six Maoists are expected to surrender before government officials. This comes after appeals to integrate Maoists into the mainstream. Discussions follow the recent encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, with further details on the surrender process yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:09 IST
Maoist Surrender: Karnataka's Push for a Naxal-Free State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the anticipated surrender of six Maoists to state authorities. Official sources suggest this event marks a significant effort to transition these individuals into the mainstream society.

The expected surrenderees include Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, and Mareppa Aroli from Karnataka, K Vasanth from Tamil Nadu, and Jeesha from Kerala. These proceedings follow the encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda.

Parameshwara emphasized the government's commitment to a 'Naxal-free' state, despite existing cases against the surrenderees. Details regarding their demands or governmental promises remain undisclosed pending further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025