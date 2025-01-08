Maoist Surrender: Karnataka's Push for a Naxal-Free State

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the anticipated surrender of six Maoists to state authorities. Official sources suggest this event marks a significant effort to transition these individuals into the mainstream society.

The expected surrenderees include Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, and Mareppa Aroli from Karnataka, K Vasanth from Tamil Nadu, and Jeesha from Kerala. These proceedings follow the encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda.

Parameshwara emphasized the government's commitment to a 'Naxal-free' state, despite existing cases against the surrenderees. Details regarding their demands or governmental promises remain undisclosed pending further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)