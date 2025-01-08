Five Arbitrarily Detained Activists Freed in Angola Amid Calls for Justice and Human Rights Reforms

In a significant development for human rights in Angola, five government critics who were arbitrarily detained for more than a year have been released. The individuals—social media influencer Ana da Silva Miguel (known as Neth Nahara) and activists Adolfo Campos, Hermenegildo Victor José (Gildo das Ruas), Gilson Moreira (Tanaice Neutro), and Abraão Pedro Santos (Pensador)—were granted pardons by President Joao Lourenço.

Responding to the releases, Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, expressed relief and determination: "At last, Neth Nahara, Adolfo Campos, Gildo das Ruas, Tanaice Neutro, and Pensador are free. We are overjoyed that they are home with their loved ones. However, these five individuals should never have been imprisoned in the first place. Their arrests were clear violations of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly."

Jackson also emphasized the need for Angola to address systemic issues: “Angola’s government must ensure the protection of fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Those responsible for the arbitrary detention and mistreatment of these activists must be held accountable.”

Background and Circumstances of Arrests

Neth Nahara : Arrested on August 13, 2023, for a TikTok live video criticizing President Lourenço.

: Arrested on August 13, 2023, for a TikTok live video criticizing President Lourenço. The Other Four Activists: Arrested on September 16, 2023, in Luanda while preparing for a protest in solidarity with motorcycle taxi drivers.

The activists faced harsh conditions during their imprisonment, including deliberate denial of medical care. Neth Nahara was denied urgent surgery, and another detainee was prevented from accessing critical HIV medication.

Presidential Pardons and Timeline of Releases

On December 25, 2024, President Lourenço announced pardons for the five detainees. Neth Nahara was released on January 1, 2025, and the other four activists were freed on January 6, 2025. Their release follows sustained pressure from local and international human rights groups.

Amnesty’s Advocacy and Global Solidarity

Amnesty International played a pivotal role in the campaign for their release, organizing petitions, public events, and providing support through families and legal representatives. Neth Nahara’s case was prominently featured in Amnesty’s 2024 Write for Rights campaign, which garnered international attention.

Calls for Reform and Justice

Human rights organizations are urging the Angolan government to:

Respect freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Cease arbitrary detentions and acts of torture. Hold accountable those responsible for rights violations against the five activists. Improve prison conditions and ensure access to healthcare for detainees.

Looking Forward

The release of these activists marks a step forward, but significant challenges remain in addressing human rights abuses in Angola. Advocates stress the importance of continuing efforts to ensure justice for the released activists and broader reforms to uphold fundamental freedoms in the country.

As Angola seeks to build its democratic institutions, the global community will watch closely to ensure that the government aligns its actions with international human rights standards.