Dramatic Nighttime Encounter Yields Arrests in Bulandshahr Robbery Case

In Bulandshahr, police apprehended two men after a night encounter for allegedly robbing a bank customer care operator. Following their confessions, three accomplices were also arrested. Recovered were cash, motorcycles, firearms, and ammunition. The injured accused are undergoing treatment, and further legal actions are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:31 IST
In a late-night confrontation in Bulandshahr, law enforcement successfully detained two men accused of robbing a bank customer care operator of Rs 1.90 lakh. Police officials confirmed on Wednesday that the arrests were made following an exchange of gunfire during a night patrol.

The accused, identified as Nishant alias Nikki and Shubham alias Baba, attempted to escape on motorcycles when they opened fire on the police. In self-defense, officers returned fire, injuring both suspects, who then confessed to the robbery committed on January 5.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three accomplices—Ravi Bainsla, Dharmveer, and Anuj. Authorities recovered Rs 50,100, two motorcycles, a pistol, a country-made firearm, and ammunition. The injured suspects are receiving medical care while additional legal proceedings are underway.

