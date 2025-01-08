Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Fire in Russia's Saratov Region

In a deep incursion into Russian territory, Ukrainian drones struck the Saratov region overnight, igniting a significant blaze in the city of Engels, as confirmed by the regional governor on Wednesday.

The Engels air base, a key component of Russia's nuclear capabilities, was in the vicinity, though it wasn't confirmed if it was targeted this time. Local reports indicated the fire erupted at an oil facility, aligning with footage displaying a raging inferno belching smoke into the night.

Regional Governor Roman Busargin reported multiple drone attacks on Saratov and Engels but noted no casualties. Russia's defense ministry announced the neutralization of 11 drones over Saratov, plus 21 elsewhere, without detailing any destruction.

