Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Fire in Russia's Saratov Region

Ukrainian drones reportedly caused a significant fire in Russia's Saratov region, targeting the city of Engels. The area is known for hosting a strategic air base used by Russia's nuclear forces. While videos depicted the fire, Russian authorities reported that 11 Ukrainian drones were intercepted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:40 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Fire in Russia's Saratov Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a deep incursion into Russian territory, Ukrainian drones struck the Saratov region overnight, igniting a significant blaze in the city of Engels, as confirmed by the regional governor on Wednesday.

The Engels air base, a key component of Russia's nuclear capabilities, was in the vicinity, though it wasn't confirmed if it was targeted this time. Local reports indicated the fire erupted at an oil facility, aligning with footage displaying a raging inferno belching smoke into the night.

Regional Governor Roman Busargin reported multiple drone attacks on Saratov and Engels but noted no casualties. Russia's defense ministry announced the neutralization of 11 drones over Saratov, plus 21 elsewhere, without detailing any destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025