Trump's Second Term: Promises Made, Challenges Faced

As President Donald Trump embarks on his second term, the slogan 'promises made, promises kept' echoes within his administration, even though significant pledges remain unresolved. The federal courts have impeded some of Trump's bold maneuvers, impacting various sectors ranging from immigration to trade.

Economic policies have proven contentious, with Trump's administration citing a dip in inflation amid rising fears of a recession. Still, import-reliant businesses express concerns over the imposed tariffs, while the Federal Reserve resists pressure to cut interest rates due to inflation risks.

On the immigration front, Trump's assertive policies have yielded a decrease in illegal crossings, yet deportations lag behind expectations. Concurrently, Trump's energy strategy faces obstacles as global and domestic oil prices fluctuate, impacting U.S. production targets amid broader geopolitical tensions.

