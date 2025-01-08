Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Firestorm in Russia's Heartland

Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked Russia's Saratov region, sparking a large fire in Engels city. The area houses a strategic air base used by Russia's nuclear forces. Despite the damage, there were no casualties. Russia claimed 11 drones were intercepted; however, reports and visuals hint at significant impact.

A major fire erupted overnight in Russia's Saratov region as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes, according to the region's governor. The city of Engels, home to a critical air base for Russia's strategic nuclear bombers, was reportedly hit during the assault.

Unverified social media footage depicted substantial flames and smoke near an oil facility in the area. Governor Roman Busargin, while confirming the incident on Telegram, stated that sufficient resources were available to control the blaze, with no reported casualties.

Russia's defense ministry revealed that 11 Ukrainian drones were intercepted in Saratov, in addition to 21 elsewhere. Despite no official damage report, there's speculation about the impact on facilities, including the air base, which has been a target in previous attacks.

