US Pushes for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The United States government remains hopeful about ending the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking in Rome, Vice President JD Vance discussed the matter with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Expressing optimism alongside Meloni, Vance noted the importance of ongoing negotiations in reaching a potential peaceful resolution. He refrained from making specific predictions about the outcome of these discussions.

The goal, as emphasized by Vance, is to bring this distressingly brutal war to an end, reflecting a broader international desire for peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)