Fierce Battle in Borno: Nigerian Military Thwarts Militant Ambush

In a recent clash in northeastern Borno, Nigerian military forces killed 34 Islamist militants linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP while losing six soldiers. The battle unfolded after an ambush on troops, further challenged by an IED. Airstrikes were conducted on retreating insurgents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:33 IST
The Nigerian military reported the death of 34 Islamist militants in a confrontation in northeastern Borno state, along with six soldiers killed. The clash occurred in Sabon Gari village during a militant ambush, as the troops were returning to their base, according to military spokesman Major-General Edward Buba.

The attackers, linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), arrived with motorcycles and gun-mounted trucks. Reinforcements from the Civilian Joint Taskforce and vigilante groups aided in repelling the assault. Nigeria continues to contend with a persistent Islamist insurgency in its northeast, significantly impacting economic and humanitarian conditions.

Despite the success against insurgents, six soldiers lost their lives, and a vigilante from the group was injured by an IED. The Nigerian Air Force executed airstrikes on the insurgents, resulting in additional casualties. This ongoing conflict has led to widespread displacement and humanitarian crises in the region.

