Against All Odds: Student Survives Two Weeks in the Wild

An Australian student, missing for two weeks near the country's highest peak, has been found alive. Hadi Nazari, 23, a university student from Melbourne, managed to survive by foraging for berries and drinking creek water, police stated on Wednesday.

Nazari went missing in the Kosciuszko National Park on December 26. He was discovered by hikers who informed the authorities, according to New South Wales police. Amazingly, Nazari was reportedly in good spirits without sustaining any significant injuries, according to Inspector Josh Broadfoot.

A massive search effort had been underway, involving more than 300 people scouring the rugged terrain of the national park, which is home to Mount Kosciuszko, towering at 2,228 meters. Nazari's survival and return mark a fortunate resolution to the extensive search operation.

