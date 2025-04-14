Left Menu

Lymph Node Removal: A Breakthrough in Ovarian Cancer Survival

A study by AIIMS, Delhi, highlights that systematic removal of lymph nodes in ovarian cancer patients enhances survival rates. Conducted on 105 patients, the research suggests integrating lymph node dissection into treatment protocols could improve outcomes, addressing the increasing incidence of this cancer in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:25 IST
Lymph Node Removal: A Breakthrough in Ovarian Cancer Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at AIIMS Delhi have found that removing lymph nodes from the pelvic and rear abdominal regions can significantly enhance the survival chances of ovarian cancer patients. The findings were published in the prestigious Journal of the Egyptian National Cancer Institute on April 11.

The study, which involved 105 patients, revealed a five-year survival probability of 48.9 percent. Dr. M D Ray, a leading surgical oncologist and principal investigator, said, 'Systematic lymph node removal during surgery can notably improve outcomes for patients, although it requires specialized surgical training due to the proximity of these nodes to major blood vessels.'

Dr. Ray emphasized the significance of this procedure given the rising incidence of ovarian cancer in India, where it ranks as the third most common cancer among women. The study also proposes a new Nodal Cancer Index to aid surgeons in achieving better survival outcomes by guiding lymph node removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

