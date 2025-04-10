Anjelica Huston's Triumphant Battle with Cancer: A Tale of Survival and Resilience

Oscar winner Anjelica Huston has candidly shared her battle with cancer, a struggle she faced following the production of her film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' in 2019. Speaking exclusively to People, the actress described the period as a 'very serious moment' in her life that she successfully overcame.

In a heartfelt telephone interview, Huston recounted her shock upon receiving the diagnosis and the self-realization that followed. Emphasizing the importance of finding joy in the small things, she stated, 'It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go.'

Celebrating four years of being cancer-free, Huston attributes her recovery to her skilled doctors and a renewed approach to life. Reflecting on her journey, she explained the importance of sharing her experience to uplift others, stating, 'Life is tenuous and wonderful. It gives you the idea that the world is big, and you can somehow match up to it.'

As she prepares for her upcoming role as Lady Tressilian in the BritBox series 'Agatha Christie's Towards Zero,' Huston looks forward to continuing her illustrious career while embracing every moment life has to offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)