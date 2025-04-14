Unlocking Survival: Lymph Node Removal's Impact on Ovarian Cancer

A recent study conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, has highlighted a groundbreaking discovery in the treatment of ovarian cancer. Published in the Journal of the Egyptian National Cancer Institute, the research demonstrates that the removal of lymph nodes from the pelvis and rear abdominal walls can significantly boost patient survival rates.

The study involved 105 patients with advanced ovarian cancer, revealing a five-year survival probability of 48.9 percent when undergoing this procedure. Dr M D Ray, a professor at AIIMS and leading investigator of the study, emphasized the importance of this complex surgery, noting the critical nature of operating near major heart vessels, which requires specialized surgical expertise.

With ovarian cancer emerging as the third most common cancer among women in India, this research proposes new treatment protocols. The study introduces the Nodal Cancer Index (NCI) to guide surgeons in effectively removing lymph nodes, ultimately aiming for better survival outcomes globally.

