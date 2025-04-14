Left Menu

Unlocking Survival: Lymph Node Removal's Impact on Ovarian Cancer

A study by AIIMS, Delhi, highlights the significant survival benefits of removing lymph nodes in ovarian cancer patients. The research shows that this procedure can improve survival rates substantially, indicating a need for routine inclusion in surgery. This advancement proposes a shift in treatment protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:30 IST
Unlocking Survival: Lymph Node Removal's Impact on Ovarian Cancer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, has highlighted a groundbreaking discovery in the treatment of ovarian cancer. Published in the Journal of the Egyptian National Cancer Institute, the research demonstrates that the removal of lymph nodes from the pelvis and rear abdominal walls can significantly boost patient survival rates.

The study involved 105 patients with advanced ovarian cancer, revealing a five-year survival probability of 48.9 percent when undergoing this procedure. Dr M D Ray, a professor at AIIMS and leading investigator of the study, emphasized the importance of this complex surgery, noting the critical nature of operating near major heart vessels, which requires specialized surgical expertise.

With ovarian cancer emerging as the third most common cancer among women in India, this research proposes new treatment protocols. The study introduces the Nodal Cancer Index (NCI) to guide surgeons in effectively removing lymph nodes, ultimately aiming for better survival outcomes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025