Indian Navy Launches Rescue Mission for Trapped Miners in Assam's Umrangso

The Navy team, airlifted from Visakhapatnam by the Indian Air Force (IAF), arrived on-site on the evening of January 7, 2025.

The rescue team is working against the clock to locate and extricate the trapped miners in what is being described as an urgent and sensitive mission. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)
In response to a critical situation, the Indian Navy has deployed a specialized rescue team to assist in the operation to save miners trapped in Umrangso, an industrial town in Assam's Dima Hasao district. The 12-member team, including one officer and eleven sailors, consists of highly skilled Clearance Divers experienced in deep-depth diving and recovery operations.

The Navy team, airlifted from Visakhapatnam by the Indian Air Force (IAF), arrived on-site on the evening of January 7, 2025. They brought advanced rescue equipment, including:

  • Deep diving gear to navigate challenging underwater environments.
  • Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for precise underwater search and rescue.
  • Specialized recovery tools tailored for such missions.

Coordinated Multi-Agency Response

This operation is a collaborative effort involving the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local civil authorities. Regular updates are shared among agencies to ensure an effective and timely rescue.

Rescue Efforts Intensify

The rescue team is working against the clock to locate and extricate the trapped miners in what is being described as an urgent and sensitive mission. With the region's remote location posing logistical challenges, the Navy’s swift deployment highlights its operational readiness and commitment.

Indian Navy's Ongoing Commitment

This mission underscores the Indian Navy’s resolve to act decisively during emergencies, showcasing its ability to safeguard lives and provide unwavering support to the nation during crises.

As the rescue operations continue, the Navy, alongside other agencies, remains focused on achieving a successful outcome, bringing hope to the miners and their families.

