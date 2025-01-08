Indian Railways on Track for Transformation: Driving Modernization and World-Class Travel for Billions

Indian Railways is advancing in its mission to provide faster, safer, and world-class travel experiences at nominal costs to billions of Indians. With its transformation agenda aligned to meet the demands of a geographically, culturally, socially, and economically diverse nation, Indian Railways has already spent 76% of its budgetary allocation for the 2024-25 fiscal year by January 5, 2025, underscoring its commitment to modernization.

The consistent Capital Expenditure (Capex) over the past decade has been pivotal in reshaping the rail network. This includes achievements such as:

136 operational Vande Bharat trains with Vande Bharat sleeper trains undergoing speed testing and safety certification for long-distance travel.

97% electrification of broad-gauge railways, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

Investments in new lines, gauge conversion, and track doubling to bolster connectivity.

Substantial funding in traffic facilities, metropolitan transport, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

This modernization ensures not only a state-of-the-art travel experience but also strengthens the backbone of the nation’s infrastructure at an affordable cost, benefiting millions daily.

Budget Utilization: A Benchmark of Efficiency

Indian Railways’ efficient utilization of allocated funds has been noteworthy. As of January 5, 2025:

₹1,92,446 crore (76%) of the total Capex of ₹2,65,200 crore has been utilized.

of the total Capex of ₹2,65,200 crore has been utilized. For rolling stock , ₹40,367 crore (79%) of the ₹50,903 crore budget has been spent.

, ₹40,367 crore (79%) of the ₹50,903 crore budget has been spent. In safety-related works, ₹28,281 crore (82%) of the allocated ₹34,412 crore has been utilized. These expenditures reflect the organization's resolve to prioritize safety, modern infrastructure, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

Vision for a Future-Ready Railway

Indian Railways is set to revolutionize travel with upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper trains, promising a world-class experience for long-distance commuters. This is part of the larger vision of "Viksit Bharat," which integrates transformative governance with investments in sustainable and inclusive practices. The organization ferries an average of 2.3 crore passengers daily, underscoring its role as the lifeline of India.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the complexities of serving the world’s most populous nation, Indian Railways remains focused on building a connected, modern India. By addressing vast geographical, cultural, and linguistic diversities, it is laying the groundwork for future generations through infrastructure investments.

Commitment to the Future

With ₹1,198 crore spent in the first four days of January 2025 alone, Indian Railways is demonstrating unparalleled efficiency in utilizing taxpayers’ money to create state-of-the-art infrastructure. This transformation ensures that Indian Railways remains future-ready while contributing to the country’s economic growth and sustainable development.

As India progresses toward the vision of "Viksit Bharat," Indian Railways is cementing its role as a global benchmark for affordable and modern transportation systems.