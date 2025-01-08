High-Profile Murder in Bangkok: Arrest Warrant Issued for Alleged Hit Man

In a shocking incident, a Thai court issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for a suspected hit man linked to the murder of a former Cambodian opposition lawmaker. The victim, Lim Kimya, was gunned down in Bangkok's bustling old quarter shortly after arriving in Thailand.

Lim, a dual Cambodian and French citizen and a former member of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, was shot three times in a brazen attack. Authorities have named a 41-year-old motorcycle taxi driver as the alleged perpetrator, with Bangkok police working swiftly to bring the suspect to justice.

The murder has sparked calls from international bodies for a thorough investigation, amid claims from the Cambodian government denying involvement. With political implications looming, Thai officials are wary of the incident impacting the nation's reputation.

