Left Menu

High-Profile Murder in Bangkok: Arrest Warrant Issued for Alleged Hit Man

A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for a hit man accused of killing former Cambodian lawmaker Lim Kimya in Bangkok. The incident, involving a suspected professional hit in a busy area, has drawn attention to the complicated political context surrounding Cambodian opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:14 IST
High-Profile Murder in Bangkok: Arrest Warrant Issued for Alleged Hit Man

In a shocking incident, a Thai court issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for a suspected hit man linked to the murder of a former Cambodian opposition lawmaker. The victim, Lim Kimya, was gunned down in Bangkok's bustling old quarter shortly after arriving in Thailand.

Lim, a dual Cambodian and French citizen and a former member of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, was shot three times in a brazen attack. Authorities have named a 41-year-old motorcycle taxi driver as the alleged perpetrator, with Bangkok police working swiftly to bring the suspect to justice.

The murder has sparked calls from international bodies for a thorough investigation, amid claims from the Cambodian government denying involvement. With political implications looming, Thai officials are wary of the incident impacting the nation's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025