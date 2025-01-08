Controversy Brews Over Jama Masjid's Historical Origins
An RTI activist has filed a court petition in Aligarh, claiming the Jama Masjid was built on former temple sites without approval. Citing RTI responses from government departments, the activist seeks to declare the mosque's management committee illegal and urges government takeover of the site.
An RTI activist has incited a legal controversy by filing a petition in the Aligarh Civil Court. He alleges that Jama Masjid, a historic mosque in the city, was constructed on the sites of former Buddhist, Jain, and Hindu temples.
The activist, Pandit Keshav Dev Gautam, bases his claims on information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. He has filed multiple queries with several government departments, including the Aligarh Municipal Corporation, and contends that the land hosting the mosque was used without government approval.
Anticipation surrounds the upcoming court hearing scheduled for February 15. Gautam's petition calls for the mosque's management to be declared 'illegal' and for the site to fall under government administration.

